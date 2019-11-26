Tyler Cameron is spending more time with Stassie Karanikolaou.

The Bachelorette star was spotted with Kylie Jenner's BFF again at the Ravens vs. Rams game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Monday night, just days after they were seen together partying at Hyde in West Hollywood on Friday.

For Monday's outing, Cameron brought along fellow Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour and current Bachelor Peter Weber. The guys joined Jenner's group, which included Karanikolaou, Jenner's Victoria Villarroel and Kendall Jenner in an exclusive VIP area. ET learned that Cameron had split from Kendall's good friend, Gigi Hadid, in October, following a months-long romance.

The group ended up heading out to several LA hotspots, with Cameron, 26, and Karanikolaou, 22, photographed again together at The Nice Guy and Poppy.

As for Cameron's other ex, Hannah Brown -- the former Bachelorette spent her Monday night winning Dancing With the Stars. It was an eventful night for Brown, who was also seen getting flirty with Weber in the brand-new Bachelor trailer... during which Weber asks her to join the show.

