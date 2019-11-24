Tyler Cameron appears to have a new love interest.

The Bachelorette star was spotted getting cozy with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, on Friday night, E! News reports. According to the outlet, the pair packed on the PDA at Hyde in West Hollywood.

"Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game and were hanging out for a bit," a source told E! "They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."

The source added that at Hyde, Cameron, 26, and Karanikolaou, 22, got affectionate. "He was holding her. They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."

Cameron's night out with Karanikolaou comes nearly two months after his romance with Gigi Hadid. The contractor started dating the model after Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season finale in July. Now both single, Brown's friend, Hannah Godwin, recently weighed in on whether Brown and Cameron could reignite their romance.

"I think they're both wonderful people, but I think if it's meant to be, it's meant to be. It's just one of those things," she told ET earlier this month. "You can't force anything and you never know. They're both busy people, but they're both great."

"I think it could work, but also I don't know if they're into it," Godwin added. "That's up to them."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'BiP' Star Hannah Godwin on Whether Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Will Get Back Together (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown on Being Surrounded By Exes Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron Says There's Still a Possibility He'll Be 'The Bachelor' Someday (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown on Possibility of Giving Tyler Cameron a Second Chance (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery