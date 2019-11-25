Hannah Brown has something to say about her upcoming appearance on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the former Bachelorette -- and current Dancing With the Stars champ! -- at Monday night's season finale of the dancing competition show, during which Weber's first season trailer debuted. The clip featured an intimate moment with Weber and Brown, during which he asked her to be a part of his season.

"I don't know [why I'm on his season]," Brown teased when asked about the moment by ET. "I've been dancing on Dancing With the Stars!"

"Who is Peter?" Brown's partner, Alan Bersten, jokingly asked. "We've got a mirrorball!"

Brown was hard at work this season on DWTS, so it's safe to say she didn't take Weber up on his offer to join the rest of the women in the mansion.

"I'm in complete shock... I don't think I even know how to process how I feel right now," she expressed.

"I am so thankful for the fans that have been along with [me on] this journey. It has been crazy, it's been heartbreaking, it's been exciting and adventurous, but it's all been worth it, and I just thank you so much for supporting me, Bachelor Nation, for coming on this journey with me to Dancing With the Stars," Brown said. "I'm just so thankful. And let's just keep on the up and up."

The former pageant queen rocked it out on the dance floor, despite appearing a little flustered following The Bachelor trailer's debut. The clip ended with Weber and Brown getting close on the couch; an earlier promo also showed Brown appearing on night one.

"I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Weber asks Brown in the trailer.



"Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship," she replies.

"Hannah Brown, what I'm about to say is extremely crazy," Weber says. "What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?"

Brown and Weber have quite a history. Though he placed third on her season of The Bachelorette, the pair shared a special moment -- or four -- on their windmill fantasy suite date. Watch the video below to see what Brown told ET about that being referenced in Weber's first season promo.

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

