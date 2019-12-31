Kylie Jenner is ending 2020 with some friendly beef! The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to social media on Monday to post a photo with her good friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, but it was the caption that got her fans talking.

The photo featured the girls in matching skintight dresses, posing with their arms around one another. "We're mad at each other [right now] but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie jokingly captioned the pic.

Stassie commented, "Lmaoooo," followed by, "I love you, my twin."

Kylie replied to the second comment, "@stassiebaby lol don't speak to me until 2020."

Stassie posted the same photo to her own wall, writing, "I love you."

The pals posed together just days ago in matching fur-trimmed orange and sky blue latex coats, which Kylie captioned, "2020 energy🧡💙."

Kylie and Stassie have been spending a lot more time together this year following the alleged cheating scandal between Kylie's now estranged pal, Jordyn Woods, and Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn has denied that she ever hooked up with the NBA player, saying they merely kissed. She also took a lie detector test to confirm her story.

The 22-year-old model had been living with Kylie at the time of the cheating scandal, and shortly after moved out of the house. The drama was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

