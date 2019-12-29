Kylie Jenner is closing out 2019 on a sexy note.

The 22-year-old billionaire, reality star, cosmetics mogul and mother of one celebrated another good year with a pair of sultry lingerie snapshots, which she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

The steamy black-and-white photos show Jenner in bed, while wearing only a lace bra and underwear -- as well as thick hoop earrings with her hair pulled back.

"Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤," Jenner jokingly captioned the seductive pics.



The photos were snapped by Jenner's friend and personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel, who also shared the first of the two pics to her Instagram story.

Villarroel praised Jenner in her post, captioning the bawdy boudoir photo, "Real life angel."

It's been a big year for the young entrepreneur -- especially with the massive, viral popularity of her vocal talent when it came to singing her now-iconic "Rise and Shine" tune to her infant daughter Stormi Webster during a video tour of her office back in October.

Check out the video below to see how 2019 became the year of "Rise and Shine."

Kylie Jenner Performs 'Rise & Shine' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Stuns Twinning With Stormi for Annual Kardashian Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Christmas Decorations With Daughter Stormi in Heartwarming Holiday Vlog

A Decade of Instagram: How Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and More Transformed Pop Culture

Related Gallery