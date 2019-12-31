News

Kylie Jenner, Hilaria Baldwin and More Celebs Say Goodbye to 2019 Ahead of the New Year

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Stars are saying goodbye to 2019. 

With just hours before the New Year, celebs like Hilaria Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Maisie Williams, Lizzo and more are bidding farewell to their highs and lows this year -- and welcoming 2020 with open arms. 

Baldwin, who has been open about her recent miscarriage, shared a message about growth. "This year really did a number on me...but nothing that could ever make me lose sight of how fortunate I am," she captioned a shot of her husband, Alec, giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek. "I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come. 2020, I welcome you with so much hope and such a desire to collaborate with you to make life happy and beautiful. Happy New Year’s Eve to you all 💛." 

Jenner, meanwhile, shared a simple message about appreciating successes and failures as we head into the New Year. "Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx," she wrote. 

Jenner's former best friend, Woods, shared a lengthy post reflecting on how she's grown in 2019 "more than ever." 

"I don’t think one picture properly represents this year or even this decade. Little old me would have never imagined the places I’ve been and where I’m going. Just this year alone I’ve filmed multiple movies and shows, started my fitness baby @frst.place @secndnture , got the cover of magazines , done beautiful collaborations with all companies and artists I believe in @easilockshair , @eylureofficial , @b_ndstore , traveled the world and met some really cool people along the way, and so much more which is coming in the next decade. Not only have I found myself as a entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I’ve grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I’ve rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth. I’ve been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times. I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through. This is just the very beginning! 2020 you’re not ready for us!! Drop a 🖤 if you’re ready for the blessings that are about to come through!!" she said. 

See more posts below: 

Happy new year from the Bieber's

have a good ass new year💕🙈

I just want to take some time to thank all of the incredible people who I met let alone this year, but the last decade of my life. From the new friends, to the oldest of friends, to my family, and my pup. 2019 was a hell of a year and this photo was taken during a pivotal and vulnerable time of that year by the talented @nobleandrews and I’m so lucky he captured me at one of my most raw moments. Scared, lost, but feeling full of courage and hope. I’ve been so lucky to have grown so much over the last ten years, but not without the help of the people around me. It’s ok to not know. It’s ok to feel a little lost. That’s what this year taught me. I will be forever grateful. Hey 2020. I’m ready for u ✨✨✨Cheers 🥂

2019 was a year of transition, balance, settling and exhaling. . I needed to take a minute to settle, to process and to find some balance...after so much turmoil...divorce, death, departure...it’s really important to find that quiet centered place within one’s self to reflect on what is really important...and it constantly evolves. . You have been such an incredible sounding board, support system, cheerleader and truth teller and I am forever grateful that you accept me for who I am. And quite frankly, professionally, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am without you. I give it back to you. No resolutions. No grand gestures, no dramatic statements or unrealistic filters pretending to be something. . We are here. We are present. We are evolving and we are starting a New Year with the intention of continuing to be better and stronger each day. . Happy New Year! No matter where you are in your process, find the quiet to embrace this time and not feel low if your life isn’t wrapped in a perfect Tiffany bow in this moment. Breathe and exhale. ❤️💋🎊👙❌⭕️🌊✨🎉

Happy New Year 🎈🎊

Wow! Another year around the sun! It’s so mind blowing to me how fast time goes! Here are my #topten moments of #2019 in no particular order. 1.) I am so grateful for my family! They keep me motivated and strong! This picture is one of my favorite pictures on Mother’s Day! Being a mother to my two beautiful children will always be my greatest accomplishment. 2.) Losing 60 pounds my way and the natural way! I’m continuing to chose #selflove in #2020 3.)This is a #BTS picture of my new show #familyreunion! So happy to know everyone is enjoying this fun show! It happens to be one of @netflix top ten family programs. 🙌🏽 4.) I was so proud of this moment. #breastfeeding and pumping while working. I breastfed Cairo for 13 months and it will always be one of my favorite memories as a mother and accomplishments. 5.) Raising this one has been so fulfilling. Having a daughter has made me a better woman and person overall. Your children are watching you daily. I’m enjoying being your mother so much! 6.) Focusing on #mindfulness! Loosing my grandmother last January has really made me understand about perspective. Life is short. Finding peace and joy is a priority and will continue to be into #2020 7.) Getting to 500k followers on @youtube for @tiamowryquickfix! We are currently almost at 700k in just two years! 🙏🏽 8.) Cree, I am so proud of who you are becoming! You are my first born and my only son. You are so fun, considerate and have a heart of gold! Seeing you grow has been so fulfilling and exciting. You are so special and loved. This is a picture of your first head shot! Acting is in your blood! 9.) This is a photo of one of my most exciting projects yet that will be announced in a few days. Can’t wait for you to see what it is! 10.) This is one of my favorite photos! It was taken for a cover shoot for @romper Why is it my favorite? Because it shows me #yougotthis! And with that said! Here we come #2020! #wegotthis 💪🏽

2019...I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU LEAVE!! I know many of you look at social media and compare your lives to others that just seem so “perfect.” I’m most certainly guilty of that...I’m also guilty of making my life look as perfect as can be. I don’t show all the bad stuff because I feel like there’s this pressure on me to just be perfect. But in 2020 I’m making a promise to not only you but to myself to be more open, raw, honest, and real. I just wanna be ME ❤️ This past year kicked my butt!! There’s no questions about that lol! As tough of a year as it was it was also a year full of growth and strength so for that I am grateful. Thank you to all of my friends that have been by my side even when I’ve pushed you away...thank you to my family who I know ALWAYS has my back! God blessed me with amazing friends, family, and an even more amazing partner ❤️ @nickerdiles 🥰 now bring on 2020! #newyear #byebye2019

Pre Party 2020

