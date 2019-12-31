Stars are saying goodbye to 2019.

With just hours before the New Year, celebs like Hilaria Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Maisie Williams, Lizzo and more are bidding farewell to their highs and lows this year -- and welcoming 2020 with open arms.

Baldwin, who has been open about her recent miscarriage, shared a message about growth. "This year really did a number on me...but nothing that could ever make me lose sight of how fortunate I am," she captioned a shot of her husband, Alec, giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek. "I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come. 2020, I welcome you with so much hope and such a desire to collaborate with you to make life happy and beautiful. Happy New Year’s Eve to you all 💛."

Jenner, meanwhile, shared a simple message about appreciating successes and failures as we head into the New Year. "Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx," she wrote.

Jenner's former best friend, Woods, shared a lengthy post reflecting on how she's grown in 2019 "more than ever."

"I don’t think one picture properly represents this year or even this decade. Little old me would have never imagined the places I’ve been and where I’m going. Just this year alone I’ve filmed multiple movies and shows, started my fitness baby @frst.place @secndnture , got the cover of magazines , done beautiful collaborations with all companies and artists I believe in @easilockshair , @eylureofficial , @b_ndstore , traveled the world and met some really cool people along the way, and so much more which is coming in the next decade. Not only have I found myself as a entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I’ve grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I’ve rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth. I’ve been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times. I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through. This is just the very beginning! 2020 you’re not ready for us!! Drop a 🖤 if you’re ready for the blessings that are about to come through!!" she said.

See more posts below:

Reflect on the decade's cutest celeb couple moments in the video below.

