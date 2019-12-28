It's almost 2020!

The year has come and gone and we're ready to kick off a new decade, which will surely be filled with even more Latin hits and collaborations. With the new year just around the corner, ET has gathered up a number of tracks that can get you and your crew on the dance floor as you wait for the ball to drop.

From fresh jams that took over the airwaves this year to old classics that will bring back memories, here's the ultimate party playlist to celebrate Año Nuevo!

"I Like It" — Cardi B feat. J Balvin and Bad Bunny

"Give Me Everything" — Pitfall feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, & Nayer

"Danza Kudura" — Don Omar feat. Lucenzo

"Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)" — The Black Eyed Peas feat. J Balvin

"On the Floor" — Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitfall

"Con Calma" — Daddy Yankee feat. Snow

"Taki Taki" — DJ Snake feat. Ozuna, Cardi B and Selena Gomez

"Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" — CNCO

"Vivir Mi Vida" — Marc Anthony

"Baila Baila Baila" — Ozuna

"Sin Pijamas" — Becky G feat. Natti Natasha

"Hips Don't Lie" -- Shakira feat. Wyclef Jean

"Mi Cama" — Karol G

"Descapito (Remix)" — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"La Vida Es Un Carnaval" — Celia Cruz

"Con Altura" — Rosalia feat. J Balvin and El Guincho

"HP" — Maluma

"Livin' La Vida Loca" — Ricky Martin

"De Qué Sirve" — Paulina Rubio

"Mi Gente" -- J Balvin feat. Willy William

"Mia" — Bad Bunny feat. Drake

"Bailando" — Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona

"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, J Balvin and Osuna

"Waiting For Tonight" — Jennifer Lopez

