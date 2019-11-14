Latin GRAMMY Awards 2019: Best Moments From the Show

With that, the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards has come to a close.

The Latin Recording Academy had a big milestone to celebrate on Thursday with its 20th show, and that's exactly what they did. The biggest names in Latin music came together to pay tribute to all that's been accomplished in the genre -- past, present and even future.

Host Ricky Martin, alongside Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega, guided audiences, both at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and watching at home, through an unforgettable and incredible show.

From exciting performances to moving acceptance speeches and surprise appearances, here are 11 best moments of the telecast:

A Big Opener

The 20th annual awards show started off on the right foot, honoring decades of excellence in Latin Music. A total of 20 artists, including Anitta, Prince Royce and Natalia Jiménez, performed together for the first time, interpreting multiple iconic songs in a tribute to the past 20 years of Latin music. Celia Cruz, Joan Sebastian and Juan Gabriel were just some of the legends honored for their contributions.

Bad Bunny's Best Urban Artist Win

As one of the only urban and reggaeton artists at this year's Latin GRAMMYs, Bad Bunny held it down for his genre. "To all the musicians, to the Academy, with all due respect, reggaeton is part of our Latin culture," he noted during his acceptance speech for Best Urban Artist. "And it's representing as much as any other genre at the worldwide level. I tell my fellow reggaetoneros, keep giving it your all and bring more creativity. Our genre has become views, numbers and let's keep going and giving people new things."

The Fernandez Family Reunion

The 2019 Latin GRAMMYs served as the stage for a Fernández family reunion -- and Vicente Fernández was received as the living legend he is. The 79-year-old Mexican singer was honored with the Premio de la Presidencia, but not before performing with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and grandson, Alex Fernández. The audience rose to their feet, sweetly giving Vicente the standing ovation he deserves.

Alicia Keys' Bright Appearance

Keys -- who will host the GRAMMY Awards next year -- helped bring some tropical flavor to the awards show alongside Pedro Capo, Miguel and Farruko. The group was hard to miss as they danced it out on stage in a vibrant, high-energy performance of "Calma."

Juanes Fanboying Over Lars Ulrich

Juanes, this year's Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, impressed the crowd with a medley of his hits, including "A Dios Le Pido" and "Camisa Negra." It was the ending of that performance that charmed fans' hearts, however, as the 47-year-old Colombian singer fanboyed over a surprise appearance by Metallica's Lars Ulrich, who presented him with the prestigious honor -- and declared he's a Juanes fan. "First of all, I want to tell you man, one of the reason I'm making music is because of you guys... you guys changed my life," an adorably shocked Juanes said.

Pepe Aguilar's Tribute to Jose Jose

Among the legends honored during Thursday's telecast was Jose Jose, who died in September, but left behind an incredible legacy of music. Pepe Aguilar did the honors of paying tribute to the icon with a moving tribute.

Thalia's Inspiring Message

Thalia got emotional while accepting her Premio de la Presidencia, remembering how she begged her mother to be a singer as a young girl. Then, in a uniting and inspiring message, she reminded the audience that today's Latin music is the music of the world.

Ricky Martin's Sparkle and Shine

Martin knows how to get the crowd movin' and groovin', and that's exactly what he did with his performance of "Cántalo" with Bad Bunny and Residente. Martin, who also served as host of the awards show, told ET on Tuesday that fans could expect to identify with the song -- no matter where they come from. "It doesn't matter how old you are or where you come from, you will feel the same, the same emotions, it's festive, but at the same time, it's about unity. It's all about telling people to have fun, be yourself and be loud!" he shared.

Sebastian Yatra's Performance With Reik

Yatra has been on top of the world this past year, and while he didn't win any of the three awards he was nominated for -- Song of the Year, Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year -- his performance of "Un Año," with Reik couldn't have been more heartwarming and enjoyable.

Rosalia's Album of the Year Win

Rosalia's shock was genuine when her name was announced as winner of Album of the Year for El Mal Querer. The singer -- who also took home the awards for Urban Song for "Con Altura," as well as Recording Package and Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for El Mal Querer -- was emotional as she recalled putting the album together and the fans who made it a success.

Bad Bunny's Orchestra

Bad Bunny closed the show with "Callaita," but it was his orchestra who were the real showstoppers. Decked in an angelic white, it wasn't until the camera zoomed in that the audience discovered each member of the orchestra sporting Bad Bunny's signature third eye and tiny glasses.

See more on this Year's Latin GRAMMYs in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Winners List

Juanes Brings the House Down With Electric Performance of His Hits at 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards

Bad Bunny Honored to Represent Reggaeton at Latin GRAMMY Awards (Exclusive)

Juanes Says His Career Is Just Getting Started: Latin GRAMMYs 2019 Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery