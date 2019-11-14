Anitta delivered a stunning tribute to the late Celia Cruz at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday -- but that was the just start of show's incredible opening.

The 26-year-old Brazilian singer honored the legendary Cruz as part of the awards show's all-star opening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A total of 20 artists, including Prince Royce and Natalia Jiménez, performed together for the first time, interpreting multiple iconic songs in a tribute to the past 20 years of excellence in Latin music.

Cruz, Joan Sebastian and Juan Gabriel were just some of the other legends honored for their contributions.

Anitta -- who is also nominated for Urban Music Album at the awards show for her record, Kisses -- opened up to ET about her love for Cruz ahead of her performance.

"When I figured out I was singing for her, her songs, I started to search for her and that's what I figure out and everyone was like, 'Yeah, she was dope! I love her!' and this and that. I love salsa and it's a salsa we're singing and I was like, 'Wow, yeah, she is amazing!'" Anitta said.

"I feel so honored," she added.

See more in the video below.

