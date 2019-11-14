It was a Fernández family reunion at the Latin GRAMMY Awards!

For the first time ever, Vicente Fernández took the stage with his son, Alejandro Fernández, and grandson, Alex Fernández, for an unforgettable performance at the 20th annual awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The performance began with some wise words from the iconic 79-year-old Mexican singer and actor, dubbed "El Rey de la Música Ranchera."

Alex then kicked off his passionate song, "Te Amaré," with Alejandro going next and belting "Caballero."

Then Vicente's big moment came when he delivered a heartwarming and grandiose number while dressed in traditional mariachi attire. Stepping out to a standing ovation, Chente emotionally sang "La Derrota." He was then joined by Alex and Alejandro, who sang one of his greatest hits, "Volver Volver."

The crowd was visibly emotional as the trio sang together, with the audience chanting "otra, otra, otra," when they finished their performance.

Vicente is nominated in the Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album category for Más Romántico Que Nunca. The "Por Tu Maldito Amor" crooner has been nominated for a total of 15 Latin GRAMMYS, with three awards to his name. His last win came in 2016 for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

