Sebastian Yatra can't stop gushing about his girlfriend, Tini.

Mixing business with pleasure can be tough for some couples, but as Yatra told ET's Denny Directo at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, his romance with Tini couldn't be stronger after their "Oye" collaboration.

"It's just insane, being able to sing this song with her... It's one of the most beautiful songs in the world," he said of "Oye." "She's so talented, she's such a special girl. I love her with all my heart."

"We did this song as a part two of a video we did called 'Cristina,' and now you guys can check out 'Oye' and hopefully we can do another one afterwards," he added.

The 25-year-old "Runaway" singer and the Argentinian actress-singer just went Instagram official earlier this year, but they've been friends for years.

"We love to watch movies, hang out, just talk... anything, absolutely anything. We're laughing all day together, so I think that's the best part of the relationship," Yatra blushed. "We're not only boyfriend and girlfriend, but we're best friends."

Yatra walked the red carpet solo at Thursday's Latin GRAMMYs, where he's nominated for three awards -- Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

"I can't believe this, three nominations. I'm singing twice," he shared. "We're just having a blast here in Vegas, we've been joking around all day and having a great time."



"I'd go crazy [if I won]," Yatra continued. "All my team said that if we win a GRAMMY tonight, I can shave all their heads."

See more on Yatra in the video below.

