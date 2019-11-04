Sebastian Yatra has one more thing to check off his bucket list.

The 25-year-old singer took over the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, over the weekend to two sold-out shows. Considered the most prestigious venue in Bogota, Yatra left his heart on the stage, performing a medley of songs to the over 12,000 fans in attendance.

“I’m so thankful for my fans and for my country,” Yatra told ET. The “Runaway” singer was joined by a slew of friends, who made surprise appearances over the two-night event, including Joey Montana, Cali y El Dandee, Dalmata, Trapical Minds, Camilo and Nacho, among others.

@sebastianyatra rompiéndolo en Bogotá con 2 Sold Outs en el Movistar Arena! 🤯 #YatraYatrapic.twitter.com/YRrSnGk1fF — Universal Musica (@UniversalMusica) November 4, 2019

"I never went to bed without visualizing this, without dreaming about you all or these songs that are meant to be with you during good times and bad times," Yatra told the cheering crowd. "Through music we can all get a bit closer to God."

Yatra delighted fans with a few of his new and classic hits, like “Mañana No hay Clase (24/7),” “Suena El Dembow,” “En Guerra,” “Alguien Robó,” “Déjate Querer,” “Un Año,” “No Hay Nadie Más.” “Cristina” and “Oye,” which he dedicated to his girlfriend, singer Tini.

The Colombian singer is up for three Latin GRAMMY awards, including Album of the Year. Following news of his nominations, Yatra spoke with ET exclusively.

“I can’t believe this,” he said via Skype. “I’m mega excited [with] three nominations. I’m thankful for my whole team, my label Universal. I’m happy for all the other nominees and the people who have worked so hard this year, and it’s an amazing awards show. Latin music right now is at its best.”

Yatra went on to reveal that there’s one category in particular that he hopes to win.

“Any of them would be insane, but I think winning Album of the Year would be the greatest category of them all,” he explained. “But, just the fact that I’m in it is already something crazy. I’m going to be crossing my fingers and praying a lot before the awards show.”

The 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

