Sebastián Yatra and Tini are back with another amazing collaboration!

The couple teamed up once again, releasing their new song, "Oye," on Thursday night, along with its accompanying music video. The 24-year-old "Runaway" crooner and the Argentinian actress-singer spent the week teasing the tune, and fans couldn't wait to hear it.

Yatra told followers on his Instagram Story earlier in the day that "Oye" is a "sad song," but it is one that he is very proud of and he hopes his fans love it as much as he does.

The music video is an intimate interpretation of the ballad, with Tini crooning: "Oye, escucha lo que tengo que decir/ya no me quedan ganas de mentirte para no llorar/ yo se que ya es muy tarde pero oye."

This isn't the first time Yatra and Tini have collaborated. Before they coupled up, the artists first collaborated on the 2016 song "Ya No Hay Nadie Que Nos Pare," before reuniting on "Quiero Volver" in 2018. The catchy tune was accompanied by a steamy video that featured the two getting intimate, cuddling and making out.

From there, Tini starred in Sebastián's "Cristina" music video -- and the chemistry was undeniable!

Yatra opened up to ET about his relationship and how they make things work with their busy schedule.

"What makes a healthy relationship is honesty and taking care of each other," the Colombian singer expressed. "A lot of times, being honest isn't enough because if you're honest and it's not [about] the things that hurt, it still hurts. A healthy relationship is just being open, understanding each other and being on the same page."

"When you're on the same page and you make your decisions always having that person as a priority and thinking about them being good and taken care of, that is something healthy," he added.

For more on Yatra's recent collaborations, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sebastián Yatra and Pedro Capó React to Latin GRAMMY Nominations (Exclusive)

Why Sebastián Yatra and Tini are Relationship Goals

Sebastián Yatra Teases Upcoming Performance With the Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

Related Gallery