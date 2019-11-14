Could there be another collaboration between Ozuna and Selena Gomez?

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the reggaetonero at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, where he teased that they might have something up their sleeve.

"You can expect many things," he replied with a smile when asked if he would be featured on Gomez's upcoming album. "I don’t want to say but you can expect many things."

The two previously teamed up for DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" also featuring Cardi B. As far as working with Gomez, Ozuna said it's incredible. "She is someone that you would never expect to work with. She's is such a big star and very respectable person and an excellent human being."

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Ozuna is also representing his genre, nominated for one Latin GRAMMY Award in the Best Urban Song category for "Baila Baila Baila." He's also taking the stage that night, and said his performance will show the evolution of reggaeton.

"Reggaeton, tonight and every night, is very special because it keeps evolving, it's unifying, we keep collaborating. We make sure that it continues to grow. It continues to evolve with its rhythm, between the producer and artists," he explained. "This night you will see the evolution of reggaeton mixed with what is general music."

As for what 2020 holds for Ozuna? He teases two new movies, new music and collaborations with more American artists.

See more of ET's Latin GRAMMY Awards coverage, below.

