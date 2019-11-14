"Despacito" Remix, part two?

Justin Bieber is seemingly working on a new album -- and fans are hoping it might include another collab with Luis Fonsi! ET's Denny Directo spoke with Fonsi on the red carpet at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, where he revealed if the Biebs has reached out about working together again.

"No, he hasn't," Fonsi shared. "We talk here and there. He obviously played such an important role in the remix of 'Despacito.' So, I'm just happy that he trusted us crazy Puerto Ricans to do the song. We had a good roll there."

At Thursday's event, the singer might have the opportunity to put together another collaboration -- with Ricky Martin. "He's somebody I look up to. He's a close friend, so he's a great person, huge heart, so of course I'd love to be in the room with him, to perform, to work with him," he shared.

Fonsi is nominated for the Latin GRAMMY for Album of the Year for his record, Vida. As he told ET, however, he was more nervous about his performance. "For me, it's always about the performance. The nomination, you can't control. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, it's part of the process," he said. "I'm nominated for Album of the Year, so as is, it's a tough nomination."

"So, I don't expect anything, but performance -- you want everything to be right," he added.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Winners List

Latin GRAMMY Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Performers and More

Rosalia, Anitta, Luis Fonsi and More to Perform at 2019 Latin GRAMMYs

Related Gallery