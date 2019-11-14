Rosalía brought her signature style to the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The 26-year-old Spanish singer had the crowd jamming out at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Thursday, where she performed her two hits, "A Palé" and "Con Altura."

Last year, Rosalía took home two trophies and this year she is up for five awards, including Record of the Year for "Aute Cuture," Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for El Mal Querer.

It's been an outstanding year for Rosalía, making waves in the U.S. with her killer songs, style and personality. Her unique mix of flamenco, urban and pop also makes her a standout artist.

ET spoke with the "Malamente" songstress on the red carpet, where she opened up about the new music she has coming up -- including a collab with Billie Eilish.

"We've been in the studio and we enjoyed making music together and I hope that we find more time to finish what we started," she shared. "We started something…and that's it."

While their project hasn’t been completed, Rosalía added that "in the studio, I always try to write as free as possible. And with her, it was amazing chemistry and I can't wait [to finish what we started]."

Last year, she told ET that she couldn't believe all her newfound success. "I feel like this is magic. I am living a dream. I have been working so hard over the years and now that this is happening [it's unbelievable]," she expressed.

See more of ET's Latin GRAMMYs coverage, below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Winners List

Latin GRAMMYs: Anitta, Prince Royce and More Pay Tribute to Latin Music Legends

Rosalía Says She and Billie Eilish Had 'Amazing Chemistry' While Working on New Song Together (Exclusive)

Rosalia Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Billie Eilish (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery