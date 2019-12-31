Lauren London is reflecting on how the monumental loss of Nipsey Hussle changed her life.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, New Year's Eve, to share a message about how everything "shifted" following Hussle's shocking death. The rapper, real name Ermias Asghedom, was tragically shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. He was 33.

"2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted," London wrote in her post on Tuesday. "Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue."

"Things will never be the same. But everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me," she continued. "Long Live Ermias."

Instagram

London, who shares 3-year-old son Kross with Hussle, paid tribute to Hussle in her Puma campaign released earlier this month.

"There is nothing to hide here. No way to pretend. We relate, we disagree, we disengage," she recited a lengthy poem written by Samantha Smith via voiceover. "Pain is the light. Pain is insight. The body hurts but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows. I got a question only Lord knows: does life birth us twice?"

See more in the video below.

