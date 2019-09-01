Lauren London says the son she shares with late rapper Nipsey Hussle is everything they prayed for and more.

On Saturday, Kross Ermias Asghedom turned 3 years old -- his first birthday without his father who was fatally shot on March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

"Today is my warrior baby’s 3rd Birthday. Kross Ermias Asghedom. You are the Light that shines in darkness," London shared on Instagram. "You are everything we prayed for and more. Continue to shine Sun 🏁🙏🏽💙."



Dozens of celebs filled the comment section with sweet birthday messages of their own, including La La Anthony, YG, LeBron James, Nene Leakes, Chaka Khan and so many more.

Hussle's sister Samantha also penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to her nephew. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY NEPHEW KROSS THA BOSS!!! AUNTIE GOT YOU FOREVER I LOVE YOU IM PROUD OF YOU KEEP BLOSSOMING BABY 8.31.16 💙," she wrote.

Lauren London took to her Instagram story on Sunday to give fans a glimpse inside Kross' birthday party, which appears to be a Batman-themed event. There was also a special tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the party, as London shared a photo rocking a jacket with his name and face on it.

"Forever together. We love you daddy," she penned. On another post, London wrote, "The co-creators of Kross," on a sweet photo of her and Hussle.

On August 15, London honored Hussle in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to celebrate what would have been his 34th birthday.

"Today We celebrate You my beloved /Today we honor you King /We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. /We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. /Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. /His Purpose still lives on with us all," London wrote. "Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. /He was a powerful strong magical soul. /Today is the day we lift up."

"Long Live My other half /My beloved King /Ermias /Nip Hussle The Great! /I miss you /I love you /Still here holding it UP!" she concluded.

The late rapper may be gone, but he's definitely not forgotten. DJ Khaled remembered Nipsey Hussle, who he called a "king," at 2019 MTV VMAs last week.

"First of all, the marathon continues. Long live Nip," he told ET's Keltie Knight backstage during the awards ceremony in New Jersey. "Just to be nominated for 'Higher,' I appreciate it."

"I told Nip when we were making the record, 'We gonna get some awards. We gonna get nominated,'" Khaled said, adding, "I'm just grateful for the nomination and grateful to work with the king, Nip."

