DJ Khaled is forever "grateful" to have worked with the late Nipsey Hussle.

The rapper and producer was nominated in the Best Hip Hop category alongside the late rapper, as well as John Legend, for their song, "Higher," at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. While the trio did not take home the Moon Person, with Cardi B picking up the win for "Money," Khaled was still thankful for the nomination.

"First of all, the marathon continues. Long live Nip," he told ET's Keltie Knight backstage during the awards ceremony in New Jersey on Monday night. "Just to be nominated for 'Higher,' I appreciate it."

"I told Nip when we were making the record, 'We gonna get some awards. We gonna get nominated,'" Khaled said, adding, "I'm just grateful for the nomination and grateful to work with the king, Nip."

Hussle was shot and killed in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles at the age of 33.

Khaled had previously paid tribute to Hussle during his Saturday Night Live performance in May. Joined by Legend on the piano, he donned a black hoodie featuring a large portrait of the slain rapper's face as he performed "Higher," featuring lyrics from Hussle -- recorded shortly before his death in March.

After the performance, an image of Hussle appeared on the back wall of the stage in neon, as Khaled and Legend were joined by all of the artists who'd performed with the producer during his SNL sets.

See more of ET's VMA coverage below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 MTV VMAs: Normani Recreates Steamy 'Motivation' Music Video Live On Stage -- Live Updates!

Brandon Lee on Miley Cyrus Possibly Joining 'The Hills: New Beginnings' (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Spotted at MTV VMAs Together Following Singer's Split From Liam Hemsworth

Related Gallery