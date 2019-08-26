Could Miley Cyrus be joining The Hills: New Beginnings?

ET spoke with one of the show's reality stars, Brandon Lee, on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. During our interview, he reacted to all the fans who are suggesting Cyrus make an appearance on the series amid her rumored romance with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

"I've been kind of out of the loop, but I don't know, I know Brody's fine," Lee, who is the 23-year-old son of Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, told ET's Keltie Knight. "To be honest, I was so surprised [by Brody and Carter's split]. They seemed happy to me."

"Yeah, that'd be f**king hilarious," he added, of the possibility of Cyrus joining the cast next season. "That'd be amazing."

Meanwhile, backstage at the awards show, Cyrus was spotted with Carter, just moments before the singer hit the stage to perform her new song, "Slide Away." It's the first awards show Cyrus has attended since news broke of her split from Liam Hemsworth earlier this month.

ET confirmed last Wednesday that Hemsworth had filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer, citing irreconcilable differences. The court filing came after Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Aug. 10 that the two had separated after seven months of marriage. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last December.

News of the split broke after Cyrus was snapped kissing Carter while on vacation in Italy, in pictures obtained by ET. Just days later, Cyrus released "Slide Away," and MTV announced that Cyrus would be performing the track just hours before the awards show kicked off on Monday.

ET also caught up with Lee earlier this month at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood gala, where he reacted to Jenner and Carter's breakup. The two were together for five years before calling it quits in early August.

"It's just tough, you know?" Lee said at the time. "It's tough because I'm close with both of them and they really do love each other. I mean ... they were such a great couple and it's always sad seeing a couple like that split up, but you know, as everyone sees they're being very amicable about it and I don't really think there's any bad blood. It's tough. It makes me sad, to be honest."

Jenner and Carter had a wedding ceremony in Bali in June 2018, but a source close to the couple later told ET that the two were actually never legally married. Lee called their former situation "complicated."

"I think signing a piece of paper doesn't necessarily -- like, you may legally be married to somebody but, you know, I think as long as ... I don't know, it's more of an understanding," he muses. "If you love a person and you think they're your soulmate ... y'all are married! You know, you've been together five years. Like, it's devastating to see them split up, but you know, obviously, I support them both in whatever they want to do and I'll be the same moving forward with either one of them."

