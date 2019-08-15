Nipsey Hussle's spirit will live on forever.

Lauren London took to Instagram on Thursday to post a heartbreaking tribute on what would have been Hussle's 34th birthday. The rapper (real name Ermias Asghedom) was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31.

"Today We celebrate You my beloved /Today we honor you King /We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. /We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. /Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. /His Purpose still lives on with us all," London wrote. "Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. /He was a powerful strong magical soul. /Today is the day we lift up."

"Long Live My other half /My beloved King /Ermias /Nip Hussle The Great! /I miss you /I love you /Still here holding it UP!" she concluded.

London, who started dating Hussle in 2013 and welcomed a child with him in 2016, shared another photo of Hussle to her Instagram on Thursday morning, and another on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

Ava DuVernay also honored Hussle on social media. "For Nipsey. Ermias. Son. Brother. Partner. Friend. Artist. Champion. Grateful that he existed. Grateful we walked this vast earth at the same time. In the same city. Grateful that our paths crossed. Grateful for the work and wisdom he gave us. We miss you. Happy Birthday, Nip. xo," she wrote.

For Nipsey. Ermias. Son. Brother. Partner. Friend. Artist. Champion. Grateful that he existed. Grateful we walked this vast earth at the same time. In the same city. Grateful that our paths crossed. Grateful for the work and wisdom he gave us. We miss you. Happy Birthday, Nip. xo pic.twitter.com/cNEZHUhiao — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 15, 2019

"Happy birthday to you bro .... I know you somewhere doing some cool sh*t feeling good!!!! #themarathoncontinues @NipseyHussle," Meek Mill tweeted soon after.

Happy birthday to you bro .... I know you somewhere doing some cool shit feeling good!!!! #themarathoncontinues@NipseyHussle 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/A9QW8WIgvZ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) August 15, 2019

At the BET Awards in June, John Legend opened up to ET about working with Hussle on "Higher" just before his tragic death.

"I really learned a lot more about him when he passed away," Legend said, explaining that before their song together, he and Hussle weren't close. "This is the first time we ever collaborated together, and we shot the video together a few days before he was taken from us."

"What I saw from him was that he was proud of where he was from," he continued. "We were on top of this high rise parking structure, we were shooting up there and he was showing me where he grew up. [He was] showing me how much he cared about his neighborhood and he showed that through his actions, not just his words, and I think that's the most impressive thing about him."

See more on Hussle and his legacy in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle's Family Emotionally Accept Humanitarian Award on Behalf of Late Rapper

John Legend Recalls Working With Nipsey Hussle Days Before His Tragic Death (Exclusive)

Nipsey Hussle's 10-Year-Old Daughter Honors Him at Graduation 2 Months After His Death

Related Gallery