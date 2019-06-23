Nipsey Hussle's daughter is honoring his legacy.

The rapper's daughter, Emani Asghedom, paid tribute to her late father at her recent elementary school graduation, according to photos and videos taken by friends and family and posted on Instagram fan accounts. In one pic, the 10-year-old smiles wide as she poses with her aunt, Samantha Smith, and her 2-year-old half-brother, Kross, whom Hussle shared with longtime love Lauren London.

Smith recently filed a petition to become her niece's legal guardian in April. According to court documents obtained by ET, she lived with Hussle and Emani until about 2014 or 2015. Smith wants "to ensure the continued stability for Emani" as well as "to ensure that she can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties."

During her graduation ceremony, Emani gave a short speech featuring a moving shout-out to Hussle and her mother, Tanisha Foster. "I want to begin by sharing my thankfulness for my mom for believing in me, and my dad, for always being there for me," she said.

Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. He was 33. Emani's sweet shout-out to her father comes just before he's set to posthumously receive the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, for his work aiding his South Los Angeles community.

"As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader," Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET, said in a statement. "His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change."

"We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year's Humanitarian Award," the statement concluded.

