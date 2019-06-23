John Legend is looking forward to continuing Nipsey Hussle's legacy.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the singer at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, where he opened up about collaborating with Hussle days before his shocking death. The rapper was tragically shot and killed in South Los Angeles on March 31. His song with Legend and Khaled, "Higher," was released on May 16.

"I really learned a lot more about him when he passed away," Legend said, explaining that before their song together, he and Hussle weren't close. "This is the first time we ever collaborated together, and we shot the video together a few days before he was taken from us."

"What I saw from him was that he was proud of where he was from," he continued. "We were on top of this high rise parking structure, we were shooting up there and he was showing me where he grew up. [He was] showing me how much he cared about his neighborhood and he showed that through his actions, not just his words, and I think that's the most impressive thing about him."

Hussle will receive the Humanitarian Award at Sunday's BET Awards for his incredible work aiding his South Los Angeles community before his death.

"I feel bad I didn't know much about him until he passed away, but what a legacy he's left," Legend told ET. "Even though we want to celebrate his life, it's just a terrible, heartbreaking tragedy that we lost him and there's no real silver lining to that."

