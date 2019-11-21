Following their recent painful loss, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are opening up about healing and the possibility of trying to expand their family again in the future.

The adoring couple walked the red carpet at this year's American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City on Thursday, and they stopped to talk with ET's Rachel Smith, where Hilaria reflected on her emotional and physical health after suffering a miscarriage earlier this month, four months into her pregnancy.

"I'm doing as best as you can," Hilaria, 35, shared. "I'm much better than I was last week and coming out and talking about it and sharing I think has been very healing for me."

"I have got a very good husband who has been there with me the whole time," she added, as Alec stood by her side. "Bringing me into the surgery, sort of being there when I wake up."

This was Hilaria's second miscarriage this year, after previously suffering a loss in April.

Hilaria -- who shares four children with her movie star husband -- has been very vocal about wanting to normalize and destigmatize the subject of having a miscarriage.

"I believe, when you go through something difficult, the sooner you make it into something real, you can do something with it," she shared. "And it was something that you don't want to be real… I kept on waking up and thinking it was a bad dream and it wasn't but the more that you talk about it, the more you make it real, and when it's real, then you can work on it."

The pair, however, said that this difficult time hasn't dissuaded them from trying again in the future.

"If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," Alec shared. "Every time we have them, we're like, "This is great. Let's have more!"

"We can't end on that note. I don't want to," Hilaria said. "At least, we're trying not to end on that note. Cause that was a sad note."

"Yeah, we're gonna have another one," Baldwin shared, nodding. "We're gonna have another one."

