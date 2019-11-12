Hilaria Baldwin is wiping away her tears and starting her “healing journey” after suffering her second miscarriage this year.

On Monday, the star shared that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, had sadly lost the little girl they were expecting, four months into her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, Baldwin posted a close-up photo and gave an update on how she’s doing on Instagram.

“Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery...but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok,” she captioned the pic. “I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time.”

“You have no idea how much this means to me,” she continued. “One foot in front of the other...now I begin the healing journey ❤️.”

Hilaria also shared further updates on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Today opened and it was not a nightmare… just a sad reality. Thank you for all your kind and sympathetic words. I didn’t know so many tears existed in this body. I’m trying to be present for my grief, but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in the darkness.”

She also took comfort in her children, sharing a clip of them and writing, “This is beauty and I see it.”

Hilaria and Alec, who have four children together, shared they were expecting another daughter in October, by posting footage of their gender reveal, which involved their kids discovering female baby dolls.



The pregnancy came after Hilaria previously experienced a miscarriage in April.

Following news of her latest loss, she was inundated with messages of support, including one from Alec’s niece, Hailey Bieber.

"I'm so sorry," Hailey wrote. "Love you guys."

See more on Hilaria below.

