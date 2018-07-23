Beyoncé Announces Homecoming Scholars Award Recipients

Beyoncé has finally revealed the recipients of her 2018-2019 Homecoming Scholars Award!

The pop queen is helping fund education for the following eight students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) schools in the United States:

Allana J. Barefield, Xavier University

Erin Evans, Wilberforce University

Caleb Washington, Tuskegee University

Demetrius Weaver, Bethune-Cookman University

Jordan Davis, Texas Southern University

Dartisha Mosley, Fisk University

Cletus Emokpae, Grambling State University

Kameron Willis, Morehouse College

Each winner will be rewarded $25,000 towards their study.

Beyoncé first announced the 2018-2018 scholars program hot on the heels of her killer performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April.

The merit program is part of the songstress’ BeyGOOD initiative, and is in its second year.

The announcement comes after Beyonce became the first black woman to headline Coachella during an epic performance, which was inspired by the experience of college and involved a pyramid stage and 150+ performers.

“The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride,” a press release read. “The energy-filled production put the spotlight on art and culture, mixing the ancient and the modern, which resonated masterfully through the marching band, performance art, choir and dance. It was the impetus to mark her second scholarship program.”

“We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” added Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment which houses BeyGOOD. “We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students.”



Beyonce.com

Hear more highlights from Beyonce’s Coachella appearance below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Why Tina Knowles Initially Doubted Beyonce's Coachella Performance Concept

NEWS: Adele, Adam Lambert and More Stars Lose Their Minds Over Beyonce's Coachella Performance -- See the Reactions!

NEWS: Beyonce Reunites With Destiny's Child For Epic Coachella Performance

Related Gallery