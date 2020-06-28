Beyoncé is sharing even more Black excellence with the world. Queen Bey announced on Sunday that she is partnering with Disney+ to share her new visual album, Black Is King, which she wrote, directed and executive produced.

The new film is based on the music from her album, The Lion King: The Gift, and is being released on July 31 on Disney+. It will include some of the album's featured artists as well as special guest appearances.

"The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs," the press release reads. "A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Beyoncé also shared the first trailer for Black Is King. Watch it below:

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has released a visual album. In 2013 she shocked fans with her self-titled visual album in a surprise release in iTunes. Then in 2016, she released the visual album, Lemonade, on HBO.

Beyoncé originally produced and released the album, The Lion King: The Gift, in 2019 to accompany her role as Nala in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King. It was nominated for a GRAMMY Award and the song "Brown Skin Girl" won an NAACP Image Award, which went to both Beyoncé and her 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who both sings the chorus of the song and received a co-writing credit for it.

Travis Matthews

As calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality and systemic racism continue across America and around the world, Beyoncé already released the empowering new song, "Black Parade" earlier this month on Juneteenth.

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram at the time. "'Black Parade' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."

So, how can you watch Black Is King on Disney+? Starting on Friday, July 31, the visual album will be streamable to subscribers of the service. You can sign up for Disney+ here.

