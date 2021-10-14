Beyoncé Glitters in Green While Supporting Husband JAY-Z at Film Premiere
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
George Clooney Reveals Why He Won’t Work On Screen With Pal Ben …
'90 Day Bares All': Brittany on Why She Didn't Attend the 'Singl…
‘Big Brother’: Xavier Reacts to Making History as First-Ever Bla…
Cedric the Entertainer Spills Emmys Secrets! What to Expect (Exc…
Catherine Zeta-Jones Explains Why She’s Excited to Play Morticia…
Why Rob Lowe Believes Jennifer Aniston Opened Up to Him About th…
Jeanie Buss on Relaunching of WOW Women of Wrestling and Why She…
Will Smith Gets Candid About Marriage, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Rev…
‘Sex Education’: Asa Butterfield on Otis and Maeve’s Future and …
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wri…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Emmys 2021: Lorne Michaels ('SNL') Full Backstage Interview
Beyoncé pulled out all the stops to support her husband on the red carpet. The 40-year-old singer stunned on Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of the JAY-Z-produced flick, The Harder They Fall.
Wearing a green gown with a black bodice and thigh-high slit, Beyoncé looked regal for the event. The musician paired her look with a glittering necklace, anklet earrings, and clutch, along with black stilettos.
Beyoncé, who previously attended the film's premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival, finished the glamourous ensemble with a striking red lip and sleek wavy hair.
While she didn't pose with her husband on the red carpet, Beyoncé took to Instagram to offer fans plenty of angles of her complete look.
ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to JAY-Z on the red carpet, and the 51-year-old rapper gushed over having Beyoncé and his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles-Lawson, at the event. "We support each other," he said. "That's what we do."
Tina agreed, telling ET, "It's a family night."
"I'm just so proud of my son-in-law," she praised. "I cannot wait to see this movie. He worked so hard on this... This was a passion project."
As for the project itself, the flick is an action-packed Western with an all-Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo and Lakeith Stanfield.
"I just love to be a part of a project that widens the lens," JAY-Z explained, "because once it's widened for us, then it's widened for Asians, for Mexicans, for everyone."
The Harder They Fall will hit theaters on Oct. 22. It will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 3.
RELATED CONTENT:
JAY-Z on Showcasing Black History in ‘The Harder They Fall’
Beyoncé Supports JAY-Z at 'The Harder They Fall' Film Premiere
JAY-Z on the Best Thing About Working With 'Inspiring' Wife Beyoncé
Related Gallery