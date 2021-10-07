Bonnie and Clyde out on the town! Beyoncé and JAY-Z were fully glam for the premiere of the rapper's film, The Harder They Fall, at the 65th BFI London Film Festival.

JAY-Z served as a producer on the movie and walked the red carpet in a sleek Tom Ford tuxedo, posing alongside the film's stars and creators, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, RJ Cyler, director Jeymes Samuel and Idris Elba.

Though his wife didn't walk the carpet with him, Beyoncé certainly went all-out for the event, sporting a stunning strapless Valdrin Shahiti black column gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a clutch purse. And while she didn't pose for photographers, she did have a photo shoot of her own at the event that she shared on Instagram. Some of the pics showed JAY-Z in the backseat of a car, and are sure to have fans saying, "Driver, roll up the partition please."

Last month, Beyoncé turned 40 and penned a personal letter to her fans. "The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows," she wrote. "There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life."

Back in August, JAY-Z also spoke with ET about the best parts of working with his wife.

"She's super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work," he said of Beyoncé. "She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring."

