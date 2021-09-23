Beyoncé Reflects on Turning 40 in Rare Personal Letter to Fans
Beyoncé is thanking her fans in a rare, hand-written letter shared to her website on Thursday. The superstar penned the sweet letter thanking her fans for their outpouring of love in celebration of her 40th birthday, earlier this month.
"I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever," she wrote. "I'm grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."
In the lengthy letter, Beyoncé bestowed the hive with a little birthday wisdom and shared the most important thing she's learned this year.
"This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times," she continued.
Despite feeling like she held that understanding in her younger years, it wasn't until she turned 40 that Bey truly understood both the fragility and joy of life.
"The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows," she shared in her heartfelt letter. "There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life."
As for turning 40, Beyoncé said it's the best she's felt in her life, nothing that she's grateful to be "grown, grown."
"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'd UP," the "Brown Skin Girl" singer added. "This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"
The singer, actress and mom of three went on to thank her fans once more for all the joy they've brought to her life since she stepped on the scene when she was 15-years-old, adding that she hopes her art can continue to bring joy to theirs.
"Most of y'all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together," she shared. " You bring sooooo joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours."
She signed the letter with "Deep Deep Deep" love, ending the rare, personal note with a drawing of a bumblebee.
