Beyoncé Reflects on Turning 40 in Rare Personal Letter to Fans

Beyoncé is thanking her fans in a rare, hand-written letter shared to her website on Thursday. The superstar penned the sweet letter thanking her fans for their outpouring of love in celebration of her 40th birthday, earlier this month.

"I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever," she wrote. "I'm grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

In the lengthy letter, Beyoncé bestowed the hive with a little birthday wisdom and shared the most important thing she's learned this year.