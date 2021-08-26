Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.

In the post, Rumi is seen wearing her hair in braids while she dons a patterned sundress and sneakers, while her mom stunned in a magenta skirt, an embellished orange long-sleeved shirt and a matching magenta waist-bag. The IVY PARK founder completed the summer style with nude, perspex heels, glittery dangling earrings and black sunglasses.

Beyoncé shared a rare glimpse at her 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, in her latest adidas x IVY PARK campaign. JAY-Z and 9-year-old Blue Ivy also joined in on the chic shoot. Throughout the video, which was released earlier this month, Bey's fashionable children can be seen adorably modeling various pieces from the all-new kids collection.

Rumi and Sir make their debut front and center in the rodeo ring, posing alongside their mama in royal blue ensembles. At one point, Beyoncé and Blue also strut to the camera while rocking matching cow-print leggings, hoodies and sneakers.

"The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups," IVY PARK wrote on Instagram, announcing the news. "Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids."

Beyoncé expressed her excitement about the collection during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar for their Icon Issue.

"I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," she said. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."

