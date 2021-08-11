Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in New Ivy Park Ad -- Watch!
OK babies, now let's get in formation!
Beyoncé pulled out all the stops for her latest rodeo-themed adidas x IVY PARK campaign, bringing her and JAY-Z's own kids -- 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter -- to the chic shoot. Throughout the video, which was released on Wednesday, Bey's fashionable children can be seen adorably modeling various pieces from the all-new kids collection.
Rumi and Sir make their debut front and center in the rodeo ring, posing alongside their mama in royal blue ensembles. At one point, Beyoncé and Blue also strut to the camera while rocking matching cow-print leggings, hoodies and sneakers.
"The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups," IVY PARK wrote on Instagram, announcing the news. "Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids."
Beyoncé expressed her excitement about the collection during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar for their Icon Issue.
"I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," she said. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."
The IVY PARK Rodeo collection is available Aug. 19 at adidas.com/ivypark. Hear more in the video below.
