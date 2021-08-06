Beyoncé Announces Upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo Drop in Denim Chaps

Beyoncé is taking us to the rodeo with her latest Ivy Park collection. On Friday, the superstar announced the next drop for her popular Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which is inspired by her experiences at the Houston Rodeo, and pays homage to Black cowboys.

The upcoming line -- which launches later this month -- celebrates Black cowboys and cowgirls' influence and impact on American rodeo. The reimagined take on classic Western wear, called Ivy Park Rodeo, includes 58 women's and unisex apparel pieces, 13 accessories and five shoes, which were teased in a promo video dropped on Friday.

As if Queen Bey rocking denim chaps wasn't enough to get fans excited, the clip also featured real-life cowboys and Houston-based artists, among others. Actor and cowboy Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda Siegel, star in the campaign, alongside cowgirl Emily Alba, cowboy Julian Alamillo, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, country star Orville Peck, model Paloma Elsesser, singer Tobe Nwigwe and his frequent collaborator, LaNell Grant, and rising Houston rapper Monaleo.

Ivy Park Rodeo will launch exclusively on the Adidas website on Aug. 19 for just 24 hours. The collection launches globally on Aug. 20.

