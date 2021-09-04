Beyoncé Turns 40: Singer Celebrates 'B At 40' With Epic Career Collage

Beyoncé is feeling the birthday love.

The "Crazy In Love" singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday and rang in the major milestone with an epic collage highlighting her amazing life and career on her website. The interactive piece is filled with photos, starting from 1981 to 2021. Each photo is clickable to see it in a larger format and includes childhood snaps, Destiny's Child's biggest moments, Bey's solo projects, award wins, fashion moments and even sweet family moments with husband JAY-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

Beyonce.com

As Beyoncé's life unfolds in the photos, she also writes a message, which reads, "Thank you to the photographers, editors, TV hosts, talk shows, awards programs and my family for your visual contribution."

There was no shortage of birthday shout-outs and praise from the singer's parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Matthew Knowles, who took to social media to celebrate their daughter. Tina posted a throwback video of Bey sharing everything she wanted to accomplish before she turned 40, which she did.

"Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby , And every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you," Tina wrote in part. "You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know ! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead. There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!!"

"Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing, humble, caring human being! You are loved by so many," she added in part. "So on this day I say Thank you for Forty years of love filled , inspiring, joyful , proud momma moments."

Matthew also shared a video collage, filled with photos of his eldest daughter.

Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Ciara, DJ Khaled, Normani and many more artists also wished Bey a happy birthday in a video montage created by Apple Music.

"Happy birthday, thank you for sharing your gift with the world," Lil Nas X says in the clip.

Wishing a very happy #BeyDay to the eternally iconic @beyonce. Love, your friends and fans everywhere.



Drop a 🐝 in the replies and celebrate the Queen. https://t.co/glWIeWJaZcpic.twitter.com/ImRycovvpF — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 4, 2021

Harper's Bazaar also made a birthday montage with additional celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Issa Rae, Stevie Wonder, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and more wishing her a happy birthday.

JAY recently praised his wife while talking to ET, and shared why he loves working with her.

"She's super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work," he said at the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club in New York City. "She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring."

Hear more of what he shared in the video below.

