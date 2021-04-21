Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake & More React to Fatal Police Shooting of 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant
Celebrities are reacting to the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old, Ma’Khia Bryant. Police in Columbus, Ohio, released bodycam video Tuesday night of the fatal shooting and released additional footage and two 911 calls in a press conference on Wednesday, citing "the public's need, desire and expectation to have transparency."
News of the police shooting broke shortly after Derek Chauvin was convicted for George Floyd's death, prompting a swift reaction from celebrities who believed that Chauvin's conviction was a step forward for justice in Minnesota and in similar cases across the country.
A slowed-down version of body camera footage appears to show Bryant attacking two other people, lunging at one with something in her hand, just after an officer arrived. The officer, identified by Woods as Nicholas Reardon, fired his weapon several times while Bryant and another girl were struggling against the side of a parked car. A knife could be seen next to Bryant's body after the shooting.
Woods said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Reardon has been “taken off the street” while the criminal investigation is ongoing.
Columbus Mayor, Andrew Ginther called Tuesday a "tragic day" in the city, assuring citizens that more body cam footage will be shared once available.
Beyoncé called for action on her website, writing, "We mourn the young life of Ma'Khia Bryant," under a photo of the 16-year-old. Justin Timberlake took to Twitter, urging people to "Say her name, #MaKhiaBryant," as the fight for justice continues.
