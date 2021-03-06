Beyonce is paying tribute to a late fan. The songstress shared a special a cappella medley of some of her songs in honor of Lyric Chanel, a 13-year-old fan who died on Friday after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Chanel's heartbreaking health struggle was documented by her family on Instagram over the past two years. The young girl's fight against brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma proved inspirational for many, and drew the attention and support of numerous celebrities, including Cardi B and Beyonce -- who previously sent Chanel flowers in 2020, according to Billboard.

Beyonce shared a video to YouTube on Friday, which featured a montage of videos and photos from Chanel's Instagram, accompanied by an emotional vocal medley of "Brown Skin Girl," "Love on Top," and "Halo."

"REST IN PEACE LYRIC CHANEL," Beyonce wrote in the description of the video, which ended with the songstress sharing, "I love you with all my heart."

News of Chanel's death was shared by her family on Friday in an Instagram post that honored her memory and her fight.

"Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old," the captioned read. "Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!💜💜💜"

