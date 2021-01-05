Honoring a legend! Tina Knowles Lawson is getting a lot of love from her girls for her 67th birthday. The Knowles family matriarch rang in her birthday on Monday with a special shout-out from her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland.

"Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine," the "XO" singer captioned a throwback shot of Tina. "You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!"

Solange also posted a throwback pic of a young Tina in costume, writing, "Happy birthday mama you're a legend."

Rowland posted some vintage Destiny's Child shots with Tina as well as a glam photo of her in a crown, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MAMA T! I’m quite territorial over this one and love her with all of me! She is literally one of my heroes and has inspired me in every area of my life! I love you Ma and THANK GOD for you!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Solange Knowles/Instagram Stories

Tina loves to praise her girls and have fun with their music. Watch the clip below to see her dance along to Beyoncé's Tina shout-out in the "Savage" remix:

