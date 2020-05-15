Tina Knowles Lawson may have raised two iconic divas, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, but the 66-year-old star admits that she can't take any credit for their dance moves.

In a cute Instagram video, Tina busts a move to Beyoncé's new lyric in Megan Thee Stallion's remix of the rapper's hit song "Savage."

"Haaaa!!! Yeah i know they didn’t get their dance moves from me!! "They got em from their daddy! 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️it's okay i still like to dance!!!!!" Tina, who shares Beyonce and Solange with her ex-husband, Mathew Knowles, captioned the clip.

In the post, Tina is dressed in all black as she moves around to her daughter's rap verse, even jumping to pull up her jeans when Beyoncé sings, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, you don’t feel my pain.”

Tina herself gets a special shout out in the remix, when Beyoncé sings, "I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater. And my momma was a savage, think I got this sh*t from Tina.”

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Tina about the shout out earlier this month via video chat.

"That was really, really cute. People started texting me [saying,] ‘OK, Savage,’ and I was like, ‘What are they talking about?’” she said, before explaining where the line came from. “It’s funny, when I was young, I used to drive a convertible and I used to drive up to Beyoncé’s school and she would say, ‘Mama, you are a hot mama.'”

Here's more with the "hot mama."

