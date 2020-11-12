Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, is opening up about where her relationship with Billie Eilish stands today.

The 17-year-old rapper first spoke to ET about their friendship back in March 2019, revealing that they first started chatting over DMs, and met the day after XXXTentacion died. "[Billie] came to my house and we just listened to his music and cried all day like some little b***hes. Ever since then we've been real tight," Bhabie said at the time.

However, in a new interview with ET this week, Bhabie says her bond will Eilish is a little more complicated these days.

"People always want to act like we have problems or we have beef. No," Bhabie responded, when ET's Katie Krause brought up how fans are always asking if they're still friends. "I just feel like either someone got into her ear about me and made her think that I was a bad person or she was getting too big to where she didn't want to associate herself with my brand. And that's perfectly fine, I understand that, but it sucks to have a friend and they just disappear. But I'm not mad at her, she's not mad at me. It is what it is."

"Yeah, I always supported her. I was always there but, you know, s**t happens," she continued, adding that she doesn't think Eilish's team would ever let Eilish "come close" to her to talk or collaborate. "That's not on me ... a lot of people just don't want to associate themselves with my brand. They think I'm this evil devil child."

Bhabie -- who first rose to fame with her viral "Catch me outside, how about that?" phrase -- admitted, however, that she totally "gets it."

"If there was a kid in school that I thought was crazy, I wouldn't want my kid hanging out with them either!" she exclaimed.

While a collab with Eilish may never happen, Bhabie's fans can look forward to some solo projects. The Boynton Beach, Florida, native's new song, "Do It Like Me," is out now, along with the official music video, which has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

"I've been here since I was, like, 13, my songs have been doing crazy. I'm kind of used to it at this point," Bhabie joked. "But it still feels good. A lot of people are realizing that I'm not the same little badass kid I was, like, five years ago. So a lot of people are like, 'I actually like her now, there's really nothing wrong with her.'"

"I feel like everyone expected me to just be around for, like, five minutes and disappear," the outspoken rapper continued. "I feel like they're kind of like, 'We can't push her out? OK, we might as well just accept and she actually isn't that bad.'"

Bhabie added that while she didn't feel like she "necessarily had to" prove herself in the industry over the years, she's glad that people are starting to see a different side of her now -- one that's much different from when we first saw her on Dr. Phil in 2016.

"By me being me it shows there's nothing wrong with me," she explained. "People think I just run around with a gun and a knife trying to kill people all day. When I would do interviews, people would be like, 'I'm scared you were going to hit me or something. It would just be like, 'What? Why would I come into a room and hit you?'"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Billie Eilish Run Around an Empty Mall in New Music Video

Iggy Azalea Reacts After Bhad Bhabie Throws a Drink on Her

Bhad Bhabie Enters Treatment Facility for 'Personal Issues'

Bhad Bhabie Trying to 'Be Cool With All the B***hes' in Music (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery