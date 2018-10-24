'Big Bang Theory' Stars Top Forbes' Highest-Paid TV Actors List

Even in its final months, The Big Bang Theory is still offering a massive payday to its stars.

On Wednesday, Forbes magazine released its highest-paid TV actors list and four of the top five slots belong to the CBS sitcom. Claiming first place is Jim Parsons, who earned $26.5 million from June 1, 2017 to June 1, 2018.

Right behind Parsons are his co-stars Johnny Galecki ($25 million), Kunal Nayyer ($23.5 million) and Simon Helberg ($23.5 million), with NCIS’s Mark Harmon ($19 million) rounding out the top five.

Notably absent are the hit show’s female cast members including Kaley Cuoco. But there’s an easy explanation for that — this is only a breakdown of male TV stars.

Last year, Forbes revealed that Cuoco made $26 million from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. So, when the magazine decides to release the all-female breakdown for 2018, some of Big Bang Theory’s stars will certainly be in the mix.

The show, a ratings juggernaut for years, is currently airing its 12th and final season. ET spoke with the show’s EP, Steve Holland, about what fans can expect from the last episodes, and although he remained tight-lipped, he did reveal that the show will end on a high note.

“This isn’t spoiling anything -- because we haven’t written the episode and there’s nothing to give away yet -- but one of the things I love about this show is that it’s a happy and positive show about people who love each other,” he explained. “I don’t think it would feel right to have a bummer ending to the show, it just wouldn’t feel in tone.”

Also included on Forbes' new list are Modern Family stars Ed O'Neill ($14 million), Eric Stonestreet ($13.5 million), Jesse Tyler Ferguson ($13 million) and Ty Burrell ($12 million) as well as Andrew Lincoln ($11 million) from The Walking Dead.

