'Big Brother' Alums Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd Welcome Baby No. 2!

Congratulations to Big Brother alums Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd on their new addition!

The proud parents welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday, and took to Instagram to share the happy news.

"Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder 8lbs 7oz - 20.5 inches. Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother!" Schroeder wrote in the caption for a photo from the hospital of Lloyd holding baby Layton in her arms.

Lloyd shared a video before the delivery in the hospital, with Schroeder by her side as they had a little laugh about waiting to give birth. "I’m laughing now but these contractions are starting to get intense & it’s just the beginning!" she wrote alongside the video.

She later shared photos with her new baby boy on her page, expressing her gratitude for the hospital staff. "I had a great delivery last night!!" she wrote. "Everything went so smoothly & baby Layton came into this world while Bob Marley “could you be loved❤️” was playing in the background. Couldn’t have asked for a more chill delivery. Thank you to my doctor & nurses here at the hospital! They are all rockstars."

Schroeder and Lloyd met while filming season 11 of Big Brother, which Lloyd won. They began dating and in 2014, and Schroeder proposed in the backyard of the Big Brother house while they were visiting the season 16 contestants. The couple made a surprise announcement in April 2016, telling fans that not only were they already married, they were expecting, and welcomed their now 22-month-old son Lawson in October of that year. They announced they were expecting baby number two in March of this year.

For more on the happy couple, watch the video below!

