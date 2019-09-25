'Big Brother' Names Season 21 Champ -- Find Out Who Won!

Season 21 of Big Brother came to a close on Wednesday night.

Sixteen houseguests entered the Big Brotherhouse in June, and 99 days later, they voted on one winner: Jackson Michie!

Wednesday's season finale kicked off with Jackson Michie, Holly Allen and Nicole Anthony dueling it out as the final three. On Sunday, Michie outlasted Holly to win the first of the three-part Head of Household competition, allowing him to advance straight to part three. Wednesday's episode showed Holly and Nicole facing off in part two, leaving Holly to meet Michie in the final leg of the competition.

From that battle, Michiecame out victorious, and decided to take Holly to the final two. The jury -- Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Nick Macarrone, Jess Milagros, Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco and Cliff Hogg III and Nicole -- then voted Michie the winner.

"I did it for my family. I did it for my mom. I did it for my dad," he said when asked how he was feeling. "And at the end of the day, what matters more to me than half a million is that they're proud of me. I just hope that everything's alright."

Additionally, Anthony was crowned the fan-favorite and received a $25,000 prize. "I feel amazing! I didn't expect this at all," she emotionally said.

