'Big Brother' Returning in June for Season 21

Just in time for summer, the popular CBS show is returning for its 21st season in June, the network announced on Monday. A special two-night premiere event will air Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Like past seasons, the series (hosted by Julie Chen Moonves) will continue to have three weekly episodes that follow a group of people living together in a house that's outfitted with over 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. An episode will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT following the two-night premiere. Then, the series will move to Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with the Sunday broadcast remaining at the 8 p.m. time slot.

The news comes a few months after Tamar Braxton was pronounced the season two winner of Celebrity Big Brother. ET spoke with the singer shortly after her win, where she said it was "a big dream come true."

"It's a blessing on top of a blessing, and it means that my friendships in the house are really real," Braxton said in February. "I'm grateful for that too."

