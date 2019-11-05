One of Big Brother 21'sfan-favorite couples has called it quits.

Jack Matthews and Analyse "Sis" Talavera took to social media on Tuesday to announce that their showmance-turned-real-life relationship has come to an end.

"This has been a difficult week, mostly because of something that’s been going on in my life," Matthews wrote on an Instagram pic of the pair. "I believe it’s best to update all of the supporters and fans that we appreciate so much, on what is happening in Janalyse’s life... Sis and I have decided to take a break, no hard feelings, no bad blood but with absolute LOVE in our hearts."

To Talavera, he continued, "You brought me a joy like no other girl ever could at a time I needed it most. You brought out the best in me by simply being you. Your love has lifted me to the greatest heights imaginable. You’ve taught me so much over this summer and we’ve created beautiful memories that I will never forget. I’m glad that we were able to be there for each other and we'll always be friends and partners forever. I Love You Sis ❤️."

Talavera commented on the post with two heart emoji, and shared more on the couple's split on her Instagram Story. "I am so thankful to have met such a great man like Jack and beyond blessed to have been able to experience and create new memories with one another," she wrote. "We've had so many laughs and have really gotten to know each other since being outside the house. However jack and I have both decided that it's best we go our separate ways and remain great friends."

"We've both shared such an amazing experience together that words cannot describe. We've both been through something that not many people understand but I wouldn't have wanted to share that experience with anyone else. As a lot of you know we're living in two different states and trying to do long distance has been really hard. We are also both at two different stages in our lives right now which makes it even harder."

"I am glad we were able to be there for one another and will continue to do so because we will always be great friends no matter what," she continued in her posts, which featured Madison Ryann Ward's "Mirror" as background music. "I will always have love and a special place in my heart for you Jack Matthews. I hope all our supporters can understand and continue to support us even thought our paths may be different now. Love you all."

ET's Brice Sander caught up with the couple following the season 21 finale, where they said they were ready to "go with the flow" when it came to trying to make their relationship work outside of the Big Brother house.

"I'm gonna go with the flow and wait and see how it is," Talavera shared. "We haven't really been with each other in kind of a real world situation so I don't know what we're both gonna be like once we get our phones back and we get other people into our lives."

Talavera, 22, lives in Simi Valley, California, while Matthews, 28, is based in Tampa, Florida. "So it might be tough," she added of keeping up their romance. "But I'm just gonna roll with the punches and see what happens."

As for Matthews, he was looking forward to whatever was next for the pair.

"She's just a beautiful, spontaneous, fun-loving person. I really have enjoyed my time with her, and I haven't been this happy in a really long time," he shared. "It's really unique in my life to see that."

"I can't wait to meet her family, and I can't wait to see what real life is like with her outside of the Big Brother house," he added.

See more in the video below. Big Brother season 22 is set to premiere in 2020 on CBS.

