'Big Brother,' 'The Challenge: USA' Land August Premieres on CBS

CBS is heating up the summer with the return of three reality staples and the launch of a new game show.

Big Brother will celebrate its milestone 25th season with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host. CBS hints that the upcoming installment, which is the long-running reality competition's later launches, will be "full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons.

Season 2 of The Challenge: USA will kick off Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with two episodes per week for the first three weeks -- Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starting Thursday, Aug. 31, the competition show -- featuring favorites from Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Raceas they compete in the most demanding games of their lives -- will then air once a week on Thursdays until its season finale. T.J. Lavin will return as host.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by ET's Nischelle Turner, will premiere Friday, July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series follows celebrities as they show their gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation. J.B. Smoove, Max Thieriot, Damar Hamlin and Phil Keoghan will be featured this season, with Survivor's Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sabrina Soto back on the design team.

Superfan, a new musical game show, will launch Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight. The series features contestants as they compete in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most deserving supporter. Each episode focuses on one artist as they name their biggest fan. Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain are the featured artists for the season.

See CBS' summer schedule below.

Wednesday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – Big Brother (starting Aug. 2)

9:00-10:00 PM – Superfan (starting Aug. 9)



Thursday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – Big Brother (starting Aug. 10)

10:00-11:00 PM – The Challenge: USA (starting Aug. 10)



Friday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – Secret Celebrity Renovation (starting July 28)



Sunday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – Big Brother (starting Aug. 6)

9:00-10:00 PM – The Challenge: USA (Aug. 13-Aug. 27)

RELATED CONTENT:

Paula Abdul on Being a TikTok Queen and Giving Back (Exclusive)

'Big Brother,' 'Survivor' Alums Battle It Out in 'The Challenge: USA'

'Big Brother' Stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Announce Breakup

‘Big Brother's Taylor Hale on Historic Win and Where She Stands With Monte and Joseph (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery