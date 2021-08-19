Paula Abdul has been taking her moves to TikTok, and the internet can't get enough!

In a new interview with ET, the legendary dancer and choreographer opens up about all the fun she's been having on the social media app, and what it's like being called "the queen of TikTok."

"It's been so much fun! Doing these TikToks has been like an added bonus of joy, fun and laughter," Abdul, 59, tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "I am working with a lot of really talented young people, who are natural-born directors and editors."

"All of these young people I have been collaborating with have been incredible," she adds. "There are these young kids who are just taking over TikTok and social media, and them learning a dance from me has been such a treat. And them teaching me, it has just been a blast. I have been having a lot of fun."

Abdul's impressive dance credits include working with everyone from the Laker Girls to The Jacksons, and choreographing for movies like Can't Buy Me Love and Jerry Maguire. She's also appeared on shows like Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, The Masked Dancer and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Abdul wouldn't be where she is today, she says, without the help of her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow. Now, she's giving back and surprising him in a big way -- by renovating his Los Angeles-based recreation center for an all-new episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

"Dean Barlow has been such the fabric of my life. From the time I was seven and a half until now, he's been in my life," Abdul tells Turner, who hosts the CBS series. "You have your father, and then you have your TV father -- Gene Kelly, that was my TV dad -- and then the next closest, like, male figure in my life was Dean Barlow."

"He's meant so much to me. And not just me, but my sister as well, and probably every single person that lives in the San Fernando Valley who's ever taken a dance lesson," he continues. "I carried him along as my good luck charm throughout my entire career. He would come in and choreograph the tap sections of my music videos."

Abdul says that being selected for the show was perfect, because it's in her "DNA" to "pay it forward." She tells ET, "Just to do anything to help people live the best version of themselves, or achieve dreams that they never believed can come true, [is amazing]."

Fans can catch Abdul on Secret Celebrity Renovation and The Greatest #AtHome Videos, both airing Friday, Aug. 20 on CBS. "It's a night of back-to-back yumminess!" she teases.

