'Big Sky' Star Kylie Bunbury Welcomes First Child With Husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins
Kylie Bunbury Dishes on Bizarre Neighbor She Caught Having Sex O…
Saweetie Dishes on Doing Multiple Outfit Changes at the 2021 MTV…
Mary McCartney Dishes on Her Holiday Traditions With Dad Paul an…
‘1883’s Sam Elliott on Having Issues With His Cowboy Hat on the …
Teresa Giudice Defends Fiancé Luis 'Louie' Ruelas From Haters an…
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Christina Aguilera on How She ‘Fell Back in Love With Music’ (Ex…
Cynthia Nixon on Why It Was Time to Bring 'Sex & the City' Back …
Faith Evans Plays Down Stevie J Drama as She Reflects on 'Masked…
Helen Mirren on Why She Decided to Join Harry Potter Universe in…
Ashanti Reflects on Lady of Soul Honor as She Prepares to Re-Rec…
Venus Williams Jokes She ‘Died’ After Hearing Will Smith Would P…
Khloe Kardashian Comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Defense
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Congrats are in order for Kylie Bunbury and her husband, Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins! The Big Sky star announced on Monday that she has welcomed her first child.
"Rumi Walker Riggins 💚 12.6.21 The greatest, deepest, most unimaginable love I’ve ever known," the new mom captioned a photo of her newborn.
Bunbury announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June. "Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet," the 32-year-old actress captioned a series of stunning maternity photos taken in Maui, Hawaii.
Bunbury's friends and fans couldn't help but share their excitement for her in the comments section, with her Big Sky co-star, Jesse James Keitel, writing, "MAMAAAA ♥️♥️♥️ i love you so much. So excited for you both!"
The doting dad-to-be also shared the news with a photo from the shoot, writing: "Stoked to announce that the Riggins Fam will be growing this year!" In the comments section of his post, Bunbury gushed, "I love our story ♥️ New magical chapters await. We got another goon in our squad."
The couple got engaged in April 2018, and later tied the knot in 2020.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby No. 3
Elle King Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Fiancé Dan Tooker
Emily VanCamp Gives Birth to First Child With Josh Bowman