Congrats are in order for Kylie Bunbury and her husband, Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins! The Big Sky star announced on Monday that she has welcomed her first child.

"Rumi Walker Riggins 💚 12.6.21 The greatest, deepest, most unimaginable love I’ve ever known," the new mom captioned a photo of her newborn.

Bunbury announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June. "Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet," the 32-year-old actress captioned a series of stunning maternity photos taken in Maui, Hawaii.

Bunbury's friends and fans couldn't help but share their excitement for her in the comments section, with her Big Sky co-star, Jesse James Keitel, writing, "MAMAAAA ♥️♥️♥️ i love you so much. So excited for you both!"

The doting dad-to-be also shared the news with a photo from the shoot, writing: "Stoked to announce that the Riggins Fam will be growing this year!" In the comments section of his post, Bunbury gushed, "I love our story ♥️ New magical chapters await. We got another goon in our squad."

The couple got engaged in April 2018, and later tied the knot in 2020.

