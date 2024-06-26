Bill Cobbs, 'The Bodyguard' and 'Air Bud' Actor, Dead at 90

Bill Cobbs -- a veteran actor best known for his roles in The Bodyguard, Air Bud and Night at the Museum -- has died. He was 90.

"We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California," a relative announced in a Facebook post. "A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

The cause of death was not disclosed.

TMZ reported that Cobbs died Tuesday night at his home in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles. Cobbs' acting career spanned more than five decades. According to his bio on his IMDb page, Cobbs launched his career at the Karamu House Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, where he starred in the play Purlie Victorious.

The Cleveland native served in the U.S. Air Force and sold office products and cars before he left for New York City at 36 to pursue acting. He worked menial jobs before landing his first professional acting role in Ride a Black Horse at the Negro Ensemble Company. He made his feature film debut in the 1974 crime thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

Bill Cobbs died on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. He was 90. - Getty

Matthew Perry as Ryan King and Bill Cobbs as George in the NBC sitcom "Go On." - Getty

Cobbs' career would later see him star opposite Kevin Costner in 1992's The Bodyguard, which also starred the late Whitney Houston. In the Mick Jackson-directed romantic-drama, Cobbs played the role of Bill Devaney, a reputable bodyguard to VIPs. Cobbs also played the role of Arthur Chaney in the 1997 Disney sports comedy film, Air Bud.

But Costner's far from the only A-lister Cobbs would star alongside. He had a memorable scene with the late James Gandolfini in season 2 of The Sopranos, playing the role of Reverend James Sr. He played the role of Bill in 2006's Night at the Museum, in which he appeared alongside Dick Van Dyke and Mickey Rooney, and he had a recurring role in the late Matthew Perry's short-lived NBC sitcom, Go On. Some of his other TV credits included Walker, Texas Ranger, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

In 2020, Cobbs earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program for Dino Dana.

