Former professional wrestler and WWE legend Sika Anoa'i has died. He was 79.

Anoa'i -- best known to fans as Sika and as part of the famed tag team The Wild Samoans -- is the father of current WWE superstar Roman Reigns. His death was announced on Tuesday by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa'i, in a post on Instagram.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa'i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th," the tribute shared. "Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched."

Jahrus wrote of Sika, "He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather."

"He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals," the memorial post expressed. "His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person's life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika."

Sika -- who wrestled in smaller circuits in the 1970s -- debuted in the WWE (then WWF) in 1980 as part of the iconic tag team The Wild Samoans, alongside his older brother, Afa Anoa'i. That year, the pair won the WWF Tag Team Championship title, which they later lost.

Sika Anoa'i wrestled as part of the iconic Wild Samoans tag team during his career as a professional wrestler with WWE in the 1980s. - WWE/Getty Images

In 1983, The Wild Samoans made another run for the WWF Tag Team Championship title, but wound up losing the title to Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson -- the iconic late father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock is a distant member of the Anoa'i family wrestling dynasty and, while he's not blood-related to Reigns, he refers to him as a cousin.

Sika -- who retired from professional wrestling in 1988 -- was also the father to late pro wrestler Matt Anoa'i, who wrestled under the stage name Rosey. He died in 2017 at the age of 47 due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Sika, as part of The Wild Samoans, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, and later into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their four children.

