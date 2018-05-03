Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski Expelled From Film Academy

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski are no longer members of the Academy.

In a press release sent out on Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that the Board of Governors met on Tuesday night, and decided to expel Cosby and Polanski from membership.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors met on Tuesday night (May 1) and has voted to expel actor Bill Cosby and director Roman Polanski from its membership in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct," the Academy said in a statement. "The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity."

The news comes a week after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The 80-year-old actor -- who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of other women -- denies all wrongdoing.

Polanski, meanwhile, fled the country while awaiting sentencing for statutory rape in 1978. The director pleaded not guilty to all charges, but later accepted a plea bargain which included dismissal of the five initial charges -- rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy, lewd and lascivious act upon a child under 14, and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor -- in exchange for a guilty plea to the lesser charge of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse. He fled to France hours before his sentencing.

Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy in October 2017, following numerous accusations of sexual harassment and assault. The disgraced producer has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The Standards of Conduct that got Cosby and Polanski expelled were put in place in December 2017.

